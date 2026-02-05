KENOSHA — A Kenosha mother is grieving the loss of her 16-year-old son, who was shot and killed Wednesday night in an incident that also injured two other teenagers.

Family of Isiah Cooper Isiah Cooper, 16, who was shot and killed in Kenosha on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Tashea Cooper sat down with TMJ4 the morning after her son, Isiah Cooper, was found dead near 60th Street and 6th Avenue just before 8 p.m.

"They killed my baby. They killed my baby," Cooper said.

TMJ4

Cooper said she last spoke to her son around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I didn't get the chance to say I love you or see you later because I was on my way to the laundry mat," Cooper said.

Video from a neighbor shows Kenosha police investigating around a car where police found Isiah's body.

TMJ4

Isiah wasn't the only teen shot during the incident. Investigators say a 19-year-old was shot and seriously injured. A 15-year-old was also injured.

Kenosha Police say a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Cooper described her son as someone who loved football, video games, and most importantly, his family.

"I liked that he was a mama's boy. He liked being up under me. Coming in my room, trying to lay in my bed," Cooper said.

Now she faces the reality of never holding her son again.

"Every time I walk past his room, I don't know…I feel like shocked," Cooper said.

Watch: Mother mourns 16-year-old son killed in Kenosha shooting that injured two other teens

Mother devastated after losing son to gun violence

Neighbors are also shocked by the devastating incident.

"It's a shame. It makes me really…It tears me up. They're so young. They don't know what they're doing, they're so young," neighbor, David Haus said.

Haus watched as police tried to save Isiah and eventually collect evidence.

"Something nobody really should have to see or deal with. It was a mess," Haus said.

The Cooper family set up this fundraiser.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip