1 dead, 1 in custody after Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday night.

According to Kenosha police, officers responded to a report of multiple people shot just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, near 6th Avenue and 60th Street.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

A full news release with more information is expected to be shared Thursday morning.

