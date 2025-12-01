KENOSHA — Students and staff at Curtis Strange Elementary School in Kenosha returned from Thanksgiving break Monday with heavy hearts as the community mourns the unimaginable loss of Connor, Rylee and Alena Kannin, who tragically died in a fire on Thanksgiving.

Megan Sadine/Family

According to the Kenosha Unified School District, the day started with a moment of silence for the siblings who will be missed deeply. Many parents said they planned to speak with their own children about the tragedy.

A spokesperson for KUSD sent the following statement:

"The students who tragically died in the fire were members of our Curtis Strange Elementary School community. Our staff gathered early this morning, before students arrived, to begin processing this tremendous loss as a team. We also have counselors on site to support any students or staff who may need help coping during this difficult time."

Watch: Kenosha students and teachers mourn siblings killed in Thanksgiving apartment fire

Three children killed in Kenosha fire

As the school navigates this great loss, investigators continue looking into what happened on Thanksgiving as flames engulfed the apartment.

TMJ4

Investigators with the Kenosha Police Department and Fire Department returned to the apartment on 43rd Avenue on Monday morning.

At the same time, a memorial began to grow on the front porch for the siblings.

Police said there is no update on how the fire started.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip