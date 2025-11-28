KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed and one was sent to the hospital after an apartment fire in Kenosha on Thursday night, according to the Kenosha Fire Department.

The department said it received a call about the fire near 52nd Street and 43rd Avenue in Kenosha around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Watch: What we know in the deadly fire investigation

2 dead, 1 hurt in Kenosha apartment fire, fire department says

What led up to the fire and the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital remain unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip