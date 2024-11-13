Board members, parents beg for transparency from KUSD Superintendent following shooting scare

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha parents and school board members are calling for transparency from leaders at Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) after last week's school shooting scare.

"KUSD has a way of trying to brush things under the rug," parent Brittany Lawton said.

"You're in a public position, you are hired into this position, and most of us were elected into this position. You're here for the constituents, you're here for the community, you can't hide behind a door," KUSD Board Member, Sabrina Landry, said.

This comes less than a week after a 13-year-old got into an elementary school with an airsoft gun that looked like an automatic rifle.

Tuesday night, TMJ4 learned board members want a referendum on the February ballotwhich would include additional safety measures for school.

"You guys failed, not just for hundreds of children in the community, but this is a safety concern," parent Kristina Delgado said at the meeting.

"I just want to see, like our schools, increase that security," student Addison McBride said.

It's security increases board members said are now being included in a $19M referendum that will be voted on this winter.

"I think that it's something in the positive direction, but it's also up to the community and the parents to actually go vote on that referendum," Lawton added.

Landry broke down what the money would go to.

"It's gonna provide newer security cameras, extra big screens for secretaries, so they can actually see who's at the door," Landry explained.

Landry said minutes before we talked to her, she got a text message about security upgrades.

"For the seven schools without a controlled entrance, we're gonna be using the rest of the vape settlement money to pay for a staff member to escort at the door," she said.

"And this was a text message from who," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"From Dr. Weiss, the superintendent," Landry responded.

"On your personal phone," Rae asked.

"On my personal phone," Landry said.

"But you have a work phone," Rae asked.

"I do have a work phone," Landry responded.

TMJ4 emailed and called Weiss' communications director on Wednesday. We never got a response, so we showed up in person at the district's headquarters.

"He's not going to be available for an interview. We are going to have an updated release sent out to you," Tanya Ruder said.

Ruder is the communications director for KUSD. She would only talk with TMJ4 News through the district's intercom and asked our crew to get off public property.

"School board members have called us, parents have called us, and they want transparency from the district and we're wondering why Dr. Weiss refuses to do an on-camera interview with us," Rae said.

"We'll provide you an updated release with some updated information today," Ruder responded.

We haven't received any updated release from the district on Wednesday.

"Get off your ass and answer some emails and reassure these people that you're on it, that you're doing your job," Landry said to Rae.

"You don't need to just shove people away or push people out. That makes you look problematic. There's always something that can be said to the public to reassure them," Landry continued.

"And do you mean on camera or via written statement," Rae asked for clarification.

"On camera," Landry responded.

