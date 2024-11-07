Kenosha police searching for suspicious person spotted at Roosevelt Elementary School

The Kenosha Police Department is looking for a suspicious person spotted at Roosevelt Elementary School.

KPD Kenosha police are looking for a suspicious person spotted at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Police say there are officers on the school's campus, but that everyone is safe right now.

The person is no longer at the school, but police are asking if anyone has seen them or can identify them.

If you have any information, please give the Kenosha Police Department at call at 262-656-1234.

