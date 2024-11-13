Kenosha parents and students raise concerns about school safety and demand action

KENOSHA — Parents and students raised their concerns about school safety at a Kenosha Unified School district board meeting on Tuesday night.

They demanded the district take action and make stricter security changes, as several schools in the area do not have secure entrances. This move comes after a 13-year-old brought an airsoft gun to Roosevelt Elementary School last week.

Parents demanded changes to make school entrances more secure including adding metal detectors and increased security at entrances.

"You guys failed, not just only for hundreds of children in the community, but this is a safety concern," Kristina Delgado said. "I hope and pray to see a change, not just for my child but for the community."

Kristina Delgado

Delgado is one of those concerned parents, as she spoke at the podium on Tuesday. She reminded school officials that the sole focus should be on the safety of the community's children, including her own.

"You have hundreds of innocent children who don't know their surroundings, so your job is to protect the children and make sure they're safe," Delgado said.

Addison Murphy, a KUSD student, said that she hopes the district listens to their concerns and increases safety measures.

"I just want our schools to increase that security to make sure that we know that we're safe, in more ways than they can show," Murphy said.

Kristy and Addison Murphy

Several parents said that they will keep pushing for more changes until they see action.

One idea discussed tonight was a school referendum in February of next year. That could provide the funding needed to address security issues at schools throughout the district.

