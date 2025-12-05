After deadly Kenosha apartment fire, firefighters urge families to check these life-saving safety steps

KENOSHA — As the Kenosha community mourns the tragic loss of three children killed in a deadly apartment fire, local firefighters are urging families to take immediate steps to protect their own homes.

With the public gathering for a visitation at Great Lakes Church, firefighters say moments like this are especially painful, but also critical for spreading awareness about fire safety.

“Right now, with colder temperatures, a lot of people are using space heaters,” said Justin Morman with the Kenosha Fire Department. “Make sure your heater has the UL stamp of approval and is not placed near combustible furniture or blankets.”

Fire crews stress that space heaters, candles, ovens and fireplaces are all common causes of house fires— especially when left unattended.

Morman says smoke detectors are one of the most important safety tools in any home and should be installed on every floor and near bedrooms.

“Smoke detectors are what’s going to alert you,” Morman said. “Especially if you have kids or anyone in the house.”

House fire risk increases in cold weather

Beyond detectors, firefighters say escape plans save lives, particularly for families with children.

“Practice more than one way to get out,” said Dale Howser with the Kenosha Fire Department. “Practice makes perfect, and have a meeting place so we can account for everyone when we arrive.”

Firefighters also recommend actually walking through escape plans with kids, showing them where to exit and how to call for help if they are trapped.

“Make sure they can actually do it, not just talk about it,” Morman said. "That’s when we arrive on scene, and we can get a ladder to the window and safely rescue them."

Fire crews say the first minutes of a fire are the most critical, and being prepared can mean the difference between life and death.

