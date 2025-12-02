'They were just too perfect'; Mother grieves loss of three children killed in Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA — A Kenosha mother is planning a funeral for all three of her young children who died in an apartment fire on Thanksgiving night.

"I was a family of four, and now I'm a family of 1," Jourdan Feasby said.

Rylee, Connor and Alena Kannin died in the apartment fire. Their father was also injured in the blaze.

"Everyone, I pray to God that you never have to go through this," Feasby said.

The Kenosha Police Department and Fire Department are still investigating how the apartment caught fire. Feasby said she was with her children in the morning on Thanksgiving, and they went to their father's apartment that night.

"To lose them on Thanksgiving, and then to have to plan a funeral before Christmas," Feasby said.

Feasby described her three children as having big hearts.

"In the way that they cared about people, the way that they were creative, and made friends easily," Feasby said.

All three children attended Curtis Strange Elementary School, where a moment of silence was held Monday in their memory.

"They were just too perfect for this world," Feasby said.

The grieving mother said sharing memories of her children is helping her cope with the devastating loss.

"Me being able to come on here and telling everyone how amazing my kids are is helping me grieve," Feasby said.

Feasby said she is grieving not only the loss of her children but also the life she has known for the past decade.

"Being a mom is all I knew," Feasby said.

Feasby plans to lay her three children to rest together this week.

This fundraiser will cover the costs of the funeral. Feasby said the remaining funds will then be donated to the funeral home to help other families.

