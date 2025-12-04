Community mourns 3 children who died in Thanksgiving night fire in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Friends and family gathered in Kenosha to remember three children who died in an apartment fire on Thanksgiving night while staying with their father.

Dozens of people came to honor Rylee, Alena, and Connor Kannin, bringing stuffed animals, flowers, and candles to create a growing memorial outside the apartment where the children died. The vigil was filled with hugs, tears, and shared memories as the community struggled to process the tragic loss.

"They were taken too soon from us, and this was not supposed to happen to anybody," said Chelsea Meeks, who organized the vigil and was a friend of the family. "No parent is supposed to still be alive when their child is not on this earth, and I strongly believe that."

Gregory Rawls, another community member, remembered the close bond between the three siblings.

"I called them the three amigos in my brain," Rawls said. "Whenever you saw one, you knew the other two; they can't be that far apart."

Nearly a week after the fire, investigations remain ongoing. Kenosha police and fire departments are investigating all possibilities, including through what they describe as a "criminal investigative lens." However, police say they have found no evidence of criminal activity related to the fire so far.

The community continues to seek answers about what happened that night.

"What really happened, how did it happen, how did it start, what happened after that, that's the main thing that's going through my head," Rawls said.

At the memorial, attendees placed the children's favorite toys and sang songs while sharing memories of Rylee, Alena, and Connor.

"I hope that they are at peace and know that they were loved by more than just their family, they were loved by friends, teachers, just anybody who came in contact with them," Meeks said.

The children's funeral is planned for later this week.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

