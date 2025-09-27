Palmyra community alarmed as trucks pull into potential dump site for millions of dead chickens

PALMYRA, Wis. — After TMJ4's initial story on Thursday, the Palmyra community in Jefferson County reached out to the news team concerned about the smell of millions of dead chickens.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, a commercial flock of chickens were slaughtered after a case of bird flu was discovered in the county. Their bodies are believed to have been dumped in that community Saturday morning.

Zion Rd and County Cl closed on Saturday, but large trucks could be seen driving in and out of the area where neighbor Lisa Eddy said a large egg farm owns property and previously dumped dead chickens in 2022.

Eddy said trucks have been driving to the dump site all morning, drivers can be seen wearing masks, something she said is a tell tale sign that soon, the smell of millions of dead chickens will once again plague the area.

Marcus Aarsvold Lisa Eddy lives near chicken dumpsite in Palmyra

"It's super frustrating, annoying and really impacts your quality of life. You can't be outside, you can't have the windows open and you can't enjoy walks with the dogs or anything," Eddy said. "We're also worried about the groundwater. This is the second time that they're dumping millions of birds. When is it going to stop?"

She said the first time this happened, the smell lasted for an entire year.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture confirmed the bird flu case of a commercial flock in Jefferson County and that they're being depopulated, but did not name the specific farm.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip