Palmyra neighbors brace for second mass chicken disposal as bird flu strikes Jefferson County

PALMYRA — Residents near Palmyra are preparing for the smell and disruption of millions of dead chickens being dumped in their neighborhood for the second time in three years after bird flu struck a Jefferson County poultry operation.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a case of bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County, requiring the disposal of more than 3 million chickens.

The birds will be dumped at the same location near Zion and Hooper Road where millions of infected chickens were disposed of in 2022.

TMJ4 Land where chickens are expected to be dumped

Lisa Eddy, who lives across the street from the disposal site, contacted TMJ4 when she learned about the upcoming operation. She remembers the overwhelming stench from the previous disposal.

"You walk outside and you wanna throw up," Eddy said.

TMJ4 Lisa Eddy

She described the 2022 experience as unbearable.

"Imagine having like the worst rotten meat sitting in your kitchen for months," Eddy said.

The hauling and dumping of dead chickens could begin Saturday, according to the town chair.

Town Chair, Frank Sauter posted this statement to Facebook:

"Attention, Palmyra Township and Village residents.

As most of you know by now, there's been an outbreak of what the layman's term is bird flu at the chicken farm on Highway 59.

I was contacted today by the Jefferson County Sheriff's department Under Sheriff on the matter. It's to his understanding, and he's about 90 plus percent sure, they will start hauling out the dead chickens on Saturday. There is approximately 3 million or more to be disposed of.

The route of travel will be from the chicken farm to Calkins road,106 to highway CI east, and then turn south on Zion road. I've instructed him to advise all truck drivers, not and I repeat not to use Hooper road to get back to the chicken farm. They are to return north on Zion road and go back the way they came. If they do not follow this route call the sheriff's office immediately. THE LAST TIME THIS HAPPENED, THERE WERE SEVERAL COMPLAINTS OF TRUCKS ALMOST HITTING CARS HEAD ON. PLEASE REPORT ANY BAD DRIVING BY THE TRUCK DRIVERS.

I will be requesting well test kits for anybody around the chicken farm and up around the dump site.

Just a thought. Maybe the DNR should not have flooded 1500 acres right next to a chicken farm that produces millions of eggs to feed the country. Remember, these birds got it from another bird. At least that's what I've been told."

David Halser, whose farm backs up to the disposal land, expressed frustration about repeatedly dealing with another farm's biosecurity problems.

"It would be great if you could not put your dead chickens in my backyard," Halser said.

TMJ4 David Halser

During the 2022 disposal, Halser witnessed constant truck traffic from early morning until evening.

"The last time it happened, there was dump trucks from 6 in the morning to almost 6:30/8 o'clock at night. Hundreds of them. Every day, for weeks," Halser said.

The frequency of these incidents concerns local farmers like Halser.

"How often it's happening is a worry right. If it's gonna be every four years, that's a problem," Halser said.

Eddy questions whether the affected farm's biosecurity measures are adequate to prevent future outbreaks.

"I mean, I love farmers and everything they do for us, but their biosecurity has to be improved somehow because this can't keep happening," Eddy said.

Neighbors are hoping for alternative disposal methods to avoid the prolonged odor and disruption.

"We wish they would go somewhere further out, or incinerate them cuz the smell is just unforgiving," Eddy said.

The rural roads in Palmyra remain quiet for now, but residents know that will change once the disposal operation begins.

