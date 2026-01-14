Jefferson Co. deputy's close call: Squad hit during hazardous conditions

CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy is driving a temporary replacement vehicle after his squad car was damaged in a crash that could have been much worse during hazardous winter conditions.

Deputy William Johnson, a 16-year veteran, was dispatched at 5:46 a.m. to investigate a one-vehicle property damage crash in the area of County Highway E near Pleasant Ridge Road in the Town of Concord.

Mike Beiermeister Deputy William Johnson, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"It was snowing, and the road conditions were pretty poor," Johnson said. "By the time I got to where I was going, I couldn't hardly see the road."

Johnson pulled his squad car behind the original crashed vehicle with emergency lights activated. As he approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, his dash cam captured a separate vehicle traveling southbound on County Highway E slamming into the back of his squad car.

"Had he not spun out where he did… he would have collided into the car I was at, or potentially me," Johnson said.

Both the striking vehicle and the squad car sustained moderate to heavy damage in the collision.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The damaged squad car.

The morning proved to be one of the busiest so far this year for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, with 37 crashes reported across the county. A captain with the department noted that even at lower speeds, it doesn't take much to lose control on roads during winter conditions.

This isn't the first time Johnson has responded to a crash at that particular curve on County Highway E.

When asked about his advice for drivers during hazardous conditions, Johnson emphasized safety over speed.

"Driving can be very dangerous… The important thing is that you make it there safely — whether that's a few minutes later or not," Johnson said.

He also urged drivers to slow down and watch for first responders on the side of the road.

TMJ4

No injuries were reported in the crash involving Johnson's squad car, though the driver from the original crash suffered minor injuries.

"Today was very fortunate for me… and it doesn't turn out that way for several other officers, tow truck drivers, EMS, and everyone else that responds," Johnson said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



