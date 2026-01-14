Jefferson County deputy's squad car struck while responding to crash in Concord

CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car was struck from behind while he was responding to a crash in the Town of Concord early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the area of County Highway E and Pleasant Ridge Road as the deputy was investigating a one-vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy approached the driver, the sheriff’s office said his squad was struck from behind by a separate car traveling southbound on County Highway E.

Although no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said the impact of the crash damaged both the deputy’s vehicle and the striking vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which was called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the early morning crash was among dozens of other crashes it responded to, with the department responding to 37 crashes in the county Wednesday morning.

