FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A brush fire spiraled out of control Sunday just east of the city of Fort Atkinson, nearly destroying homes and forcing residents to evacuate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Brush fire spreads to structures in Jefferson County

The fire started off of Lower Hebron Road and quickly spread to a barn before moving toward nearby houses, including the home of Wayne and Jane Strunk.

Jefferson County Scanner A barn up in flames on Sunday just east of the city of Fort Atkinson.

"I walked over there, and there was a big brush fire, and I said to Wayne, 'he's going to set the barn on fire.' And sure enough, two minutes later, the barn was going up," Jane Strunk said.

Mike Beiermeister Wayne & Jane Strunk thought they were going to lose their house to a brush fire Sunday.

Neighbors told TMJ4 the fire spread throughout the area due to high winds. The intense smoke and approaching flames forced the couple and others to evacuate.

Jane Strunk also runs a business out of her home and is worried her quilts might be damaged by the intense smoke.

Watch: Couple flees as out-of-control brush fire nearly destroys Jefferson Co. home

Couple flees as out-of-control brush fire nearly destroys Jefferson Co. home

"We had the neighbors that came over and literally dragged me across the street, that we couldn't stay here, and I was going to, but I ran in and grabbed our dog, and away we went. We couldn't come back," Jane Strunk said.

Mike Beiermeister Fire damage to the Strunk's home.

Embers from the fire traveled in the wind, sparking additional fires nearby.

"All around the neighborhood, grass fires and debris fires all over the place, even a quarter mile down the road from embers that started the side of the road ditch, just intense," Wayne Strunk said.

Mike Beiermeister The barn completely destroyed from a brush fire.

12 fire departments responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, including the Fort Atkinson Fire Department. With fire danger remaining high, officials are encouraging residents to think before they burn and observe conditions closely.

"Take note of your wind. Understand that dry conditions will lead to faster fire growth and ultimately more dangerous situations. Make sure you have plenty of personnel on the scene. If you're unsure about burning, you should wait just if you're unsure," Nathan Lawrence, Division Chief, said.

Mike Beiermeister Nathan Lawrence is the Division Chief Fort Atkinson.

The Strunks are happy to be alive and that no one was hurt, but they hope the incident serves as a lesson for others.

"Watch the burn situations in your county. Perfect example, they could have wiped out three homes or four homes right here for starting a brush fire," Jane Strunk said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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