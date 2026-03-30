Brush fire spreads to structures in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County say a brush fire that started on Sunday afternoon near Lower Hebron Road in Hebron Township spread to a nearby barn and the garage of a home.

Firefighters with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the brush fire around 3:55 p.m.

Officials with the fire department say that upon arrival, the firefighters found the brush fire had spread to a large barn and the garage of a nearby home.

Officials say fire crews were able to rescue a dog from the home. They say the fire was brought under control with limited damage to the garage.

While that was happening, fire officials say another crew was battling the barn fire. They say they were able to contain and extinguish the brush fire and the barn fire.

According to the fire department, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was released later that evening. No other injuries were reported.

The brush fire was contained to less than two acres.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

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