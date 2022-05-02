I-Team acquires jury list from Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The I-Team has acquired the list of jurors from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, including the names and demographics of those who participated.

The list includes a total of 20 jurors, but does not show who was a part of deliberations. During the trial, the defense and prosecution agreed to seat 12 jurors and eight alternates.

The demographic data shows there were 11 women and nine men. Twelve of the jurors were from Kenosha, four were from Pleasant Prairie, and the remaining jurors were from Burlington, Salem, Twin Lakes, and Bristol.

The I-Team is attempting to contact those on the list in the event they might be interested in discussing their experience serving on the jury for the Rittenhouse trial. Despite the fact the juror list is a public document subject to open records laws, TMJ4 will not be releasing the names of the jurors without their prior consent.

In a phone conversation with TMJ4 News last week, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he told jurors their names would eventually become public but that he would hold off on releasing their names “as long as I can.” Judge Schroeder says he gave a directive to the Kenosha County Clerk of Courts to not release the jurors’ names without consent. But, last week, Judge Schroeder told TMJ4 News “it’s time.”

Judge Schroeder said the jurors were notified last week their names would be released publicly on Monday. The document with the names of the jurors in the Rittenhouse trial was released to TMJ4 News Monday afternoon.

A pool of 150 prospective jurors was summoned to Kenosha County court for the beginning of jury selection in the trial. The judge was responsible for narrowing that group down to 34 people. The defense and prosecution each got seven strikes to bring the group down to 20.

During the trial, two jurors were excused. Juror number seven was dismissed for an off color joke he made about the shooting of Jacob Blake. The other was dismissed due to her pregnancy.

This resulted in 12 members of the jury who deliberated and six alternates.

The jury found Rittenhouse not guilty in November on all counts in connection with an August 2020 shooting that left two men dead amid protests against police brutality. The jury returned the verdict amid its fourth day of deliberations.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He would have faced life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

