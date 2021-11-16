Watch
EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

Mark Hertzberg/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, and defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, looks at a tablet screen as attorneys for both sides in the Rittenhouse trial argue about a video at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:37:00-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer.

At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney on Tuesday placed slips of paper into a raffle drum bearing the numbers of each of the 18 jurors who sat through the two-week trial.

Rittenhouse, with the jury watching, then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, and a court official read the numbers aloud. Jurors 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52 have been dismissed and are not among the final 12 deliberating the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

