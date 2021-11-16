EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer.

At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney on Tuesday placed slips of paper into a raffle drum bearing the numbers of each of the 18 jurors who sat through the two-week trial.

Rittenhouse, with the jury watching, then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, and a court official read the numbers aloud. Jurors 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52 have been dismissed and are not among the final 12 deliberating the case.

