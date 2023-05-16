City of Chicago sues Waukesha-based solar panel company for deception, unfair practices

CHICAGO, Ill. — A Waukesha-based company, Sun Badger Solar, is now being sued by the City of Chicago. City attorneys claim Sun Badger, which also has a branch in Arlington Heights, Illinois, committed deceptive and unfair practices in violation of city code.

The I-Team first told you about Sun Badger Solar back in February, after several customers said they signed contracts, paid thousands, and had unfinished work and no solar panels.

Late last week, the City of Chicago filed suit against Sun Badger Solar LLC and its two executives, Trevor Sumner and Kristopher Sipe.

The suit claims the company's been experiencing "serious financial trouble" since at least the spring of 2022, causing the company to struggle to perform on its existing contracts, but it said the company continued to enter into new contracts for solar installation throughout 2022.

The I-Team talked to several customers who showed us contracts and receipts of payment to Sun Badger in 2022. They still have no solar panels.

Chicago city attorneys said Sun Badger and its executives "robbed Peter to pay Paul" using the cash deposits paid by customers to keep the business afloat and to pay off existing debts without any plan to perform on the contracts.

The lawsuit also said Sun Badger never applied for proper solar permits and then falsely blamed the city's "bureaucratic" solar permitting process for the company's inability to perform on its contracts.

Attorneys said Sun Badger left hundreds of customers across the Midwest without their contracted-for solar systems and failed to refund consumers the thousands of dollars they paid.

The City of Chicago is now requesting a jury trial.

The I-Team reached out to Sumner's attorney, who previously told us he only represents Sumner, not Sun Badger. He never returned our calls.

Despite this lawsuit and the several filed in Wisconsin, there's no case record for representation for Sun Badger Solar or Sipe.

The I-Team asked the City of Milwaukee if it plans to file suit, and the city attorney said at this time they don't.

For now, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is still actively investigating the solar panel company for complaints of incomplete work. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) also has dozens of complaints across Wisconsin against Sun Badger.

