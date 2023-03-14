I-TEAM: Local solar panel company facing several lawsuits after complaints of unfinished work

WAUKESHA, Wis. — In February, the I-Team first told you about a Waukesha company, Sun Badger Solar. Customers called the I-Team's Jenna Rae stating they've paid the money for solar panels, but the work isn't complete. After that story aired, TMJ4 received messages from more customers who said they're experiencing the same thing. Now, more than a month later customers are still asking 'where's my money?' and 'where are my solar panels?'.

Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) confirmed there is a tax warrant filed against the company. DOR told the I-Team this means a lien is placed on Sun Badger and the solar company owes the state nearly $100,000. We sat down with several upset customers and former employees.

"This is not just a supply chain issue, it's not just an oversight," Jim Zahn said.

"It's hard to believe that you will fall victim," Madison Curup added.

Zahn and Curup are both Sun Badger Solar customers in Southeast Wisconsin. Both of their contracts were signed in May 2022. There's no start date noted, but both contracts state "typical installations reach substantial completion inside of four months."

Zahn and Curup shared receipts with the I-Team showing they paid the company thousands, but when we went to their homes, we didn't see a single solar panel.

"We paid almost $20,000," Curup said.

"We put up a 50 percent deposit, just over $20,000. It's a lot of money," Zahn said.

Lawsuits in Wisconsin allege similar issues with other Sun Badger Solar customers. In the last month, a Milwaukee wedding venue, Ivy House, sued Sun Badger for more than $60,000, claiming unfinished work.

Across the state, a Poynette couple is also suing for nearly $90,000. Their suit claims Sun Badger failed to complete the solar panel system and installation.

"Do you think that you're going to get solar panels from Sun Badger Solar?," I-Team's Jenna Rae asked Zahn.

"I don't think there's any way possible we're going to see a solution from Sun Badger," Zahn responded.

Zahn recently received an email from Sun Badger confirming he will now work with another company with a new installation agreement and a new contract price.

After talking to customers across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, the I-Team tracked down Sun Badger's President, Trevor Sumner, who agreed to talk to us on the phone. During that conversation on February 15, Sumner said there is currently a delay in projects after the company had a shift in the way their solar lending company managed their existing credit line.

Sumner claimed this resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash flow. Sumner told the I-Team, employees started leaving Sun Badger in December, after he admitted there was a delay in pay.

Internal emails show several weeks of that backlog.

"No paychecks came, and of course, the office kept giving everyone excuses and there was emails 'oh there's just a little, minor delay, just a delay.' And quite honestly, that ruined Christmas," Ted Beringer said.

Beringer worked as an electrical supervisor at Sun Badger's Waukesha branch.

A letter obtained by the I-Team confirms employees were furloughed in January 2023.

"I'm not comfortable working for a company like that. So, that's when I went to file my small claims court case," Shane Koehler said.

Koehler also worked for Sun Badger. He was the electrical supervisor at the company's Bloomington, Minnesota branch.

We asked Sumner why employees weren't being paid and where the company's money went.

On the phone, Sumner said the company made $30M in revenue last year, although the profit was much less. He said they used that money to hire more staff and buy work vehicles.

In addition to Sumner claiming the company lost money due to a third-party lending business, a confidential report shows in April 2022, Sun Badger hired Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory to assist with an internal investigation into certain allegations of potential impropriety regarding a former employee.

The Deloitte Report states more than $500,000 of potentially improper disbursements and payments were identified.

This includes potential company checks issued to the employee and her family, potential improper expense reimbursements for travel, entertainment, and clothing, in addition to potential improper insurance benefits provided to the employee and her nanny.

That employee, who the I-Team is choosing not to identify, was terminated in February 2022.

We called Sumner several times after our original conversation in Mid-February. He never returned our calls.

We've talked to several Sun Badger customers who are now asking 'How do I get my money back?'. The I-Team talked to the state agency that handles consumer protection. Hear their advice on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

