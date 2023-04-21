Sun Badger Solar hands off customers to another company after claims of unfinished work and pending lawsuits

WAUKESHA, Wis. — For the last few months, the I-Team has investigated Sun Badger Solar, based in Waukesha. Customers showed us their signed contracts and receipts where they paid thousands of dollars to the company. It's been months, for some people nearly a year, and they still have no solar panels. Now, Sun Badger is handing off its customers to another company.

We first told you about Sun Badger Solar in February. The I-Team's investigation has since continued.



Since January, several customers the I-Team talked to said it's been radio silence from Sun Badger Solar. That changed Wednesday when some customers shared an email they received from Sun Badger laying out how they can move forward.

"Our number one priority is to provide our customer with an opportunity to finalize their solar projects," an email from Sun Badger Solar said. "When it became clear we would no longer be able to service our clients, our leaders reached out to All Energy Solar to ask if they would be willing to work with existing customers."

Sun Badger customers in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be eligible, according to the email, since that's where All Energy Solar operates.

Sun Badger gave two potential outcomes for customers if they enter into a new agreement with All Energy. First, the original or slightly modified project can be accomplished at no additional cost. If the original or slightly modified project cannot be accomplished at the original cost, then price changes and explanations will be provided.

The email also goes into detail for customers who had financing agreements in place.

The I-Team reached out to Sun Badger's President Trevor Sumner on Thursday. Consumer Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae received an immediate automatic text response back saying her number had been blocked.

The I-Team then contacted Sumner's attorney. He said he only represents Sumner and not Sun Badger and can't comment on the email sent out.

We also sent an email to the Sun Badger address that emailed customers and never heard back.

Michael Allen, CEO of All Energy Solar sent us the following statement:

"We are doing it to help people. We hate seeing people lose money or get hurt due to poor actions from others and this seems like a way we can help and make an impact."

The I-Team is in touch with All Energy and plans to sit down with them for an interview soon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip