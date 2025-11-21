Mayville football moms dress up in cardinal costumes to support sons as they win state championship

MAYVILLE, Wis. — Behind the scenes, cheering on their sons, Mayville moms decided to buy cardinal costumes and wear them to the games.

Jodi Zitlow and Becky Wendorff's boys are both seniors, having played in the state tournament twice before this year, coming up short. This is their third time at the state championship.

"Birds of a feather stick together!" the moms said.

Previously, their sons played in two state tournaments but did not take home the gold football. To try and do something different, the moms decided to all become mother mascots.

"It started out at a pregame and we decided that we were going to do it for Halloween," Jodi Zitlow said. "So, we all wore them for Halloween and then we decided let's just keep it going, we're winning, let's do this! It's power! Let's do this!"

The mothers said the costume purchases added to their bond beyond their sons being friends, making the final game at Camp Randall an emotional one for the families.

"I'm proud," Becky Wendorff said. "Very proud. This is it!"

After the boys won, both moms cheered and celebrated with the other dozens of moms who also dressed up.

"Amazing!" they cheered. "It's awesome! Woohoo!"

So your boys have been here twice, this is the third time, they've won the golden football, what does that mean to you guys?

"We're so proud!" Zitlow said.

"Finally!" Wendorff said.

Next, the community celebrated with a parade in downtown Mayville.

