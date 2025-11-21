MADISON — Mayville captured the Division 5 state championship with a 42-32 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday.

The Cardinals controlled much of the game after a strong start that included a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Owen Steger blocked the Northwestern punt, and Weston Teeters scooped up the ball and returned it for the score to give Mayville an early 7-0 lead.

Mayville extended their advantage when Tanner Schneider took a reverse 27 yards to set up a Landen Baker one-yard touchdown run, putting the Cardinals ahead 14-8.

Watch: Mayville defeats Northwestern 42-32 in Division 5 state championship thriller

Mayville takes on Northwestern in WIAA championships

The game was tied 14-14 when Joe Promersberger broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run, giving Mayville a 21-14 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Emerson Mittelstadt punched in a two-yard touchdown to extend Mayville's lead to 28-14.

Northwestern mounted a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but Mayville held on for the 42-32 victory to claim the state title.

The Cardinals' balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense proved to be the difference in securing their Division 5 championship.

