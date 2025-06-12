Man cleared in Trump threat released on bond

JUNEAU, Wis. — An undocumented immigrant allegedly framed for sending letters threatening to kill the president was released on bond Thursday.

Ramon Morales Reyes, has been in a Dodge County detention center since his May 22 arrest.

Federal investigators say another man, Demetric Scott, 52, allegedly sent the threatening letters while posing as Morales Reyes in an effort to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case.

While Morales Reyes was cleared of all charges related to the threats, he is still facing possible deportation.

A Chicago immigration judge granted him bond on Tuesday, and the $7,500 bond was posted Thursday.

Removal proceedings are scheduled for July 10.

“DHS will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of illegal aliens who have no right to be in this country,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She added that while Morales-Reyes is no longer being investigated for the threats, “he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse.”

"It's so sardonic the Department of Homeland Security continues to perpetrate this disinformation and I hope it won't taint — I hope that's not the attitude of ICE as they go into the proceedings," Congresswoman Gwen Moore told TMJ4 after visiting Morales Reyes at the detention center.

