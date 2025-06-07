MILWAUKEE — Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54, remains in ICE detention despite evidence showing he could not have written the threatening letter that led to his arrest.

A Milwaukee father of three is fighting deportation after he was accused of writing a threatening letter against former President Donald Trump.

DHS Federal agents say Ramon Morales-Reyes wrote this letter threatening President Donald J. Trump's life. His attorney argues that's not possible because he doesn't speak or write fluent English.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore visited Morales-Reyes at the Dodge County ICE detention facility. She says he's holding up despite his circumstances and describes him as a humble, religious man who simply wants to return to his family and work.

"It's so sardonic the Department of Homeland Security continues to perpetrate this disinformation and I hope it won't taint — I hope that's not the attitude of ICE as they go into the proceedings," Congresswoman Gwen Moore said.

The investigation revealed that Demetric Scott allegedly wrote the threatening letter, hoping to get Morales-Reyes deported before he could testify against Scott in an upcoming robbery trial. Scott was charged Tuesday with identity theft and felony intimidation.

Check out Milwaukee man allegedly framed for letter threatening President Trump still faces deportation

Rep. Gwen Moore visits Ramon Morales-Reyes in ICE detention facility

Despite these developments, the Department of Homeland Security has not removed its original May 28 post highlighting Morales-Reyes' arrest, which includes his picture and a copy of the threatening letter.

On Wednesday, DHS issued a statement confirming Morales-Reyes was "no longer under investigation for threats against the president." However, the agency maintains he has a criminal record and is in the country illegally.

Department of Homeland Security Ramon Morales-Reyes

Before his arrest, Morales-Reyes had applied for U.S. citizenship through a U-Visa, which is designed for people who have been victims of serious crime.

Morales-Reyes has another immigration hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

This story was reported by journalist Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error