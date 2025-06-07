Milwaukee man allegedly framed for letter threatening President Trump still faces deportation.

MILWAUKEE — Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54, remains in ICE detention despite evidence showing he could not have written the threatening letter that led to his arrest.
A Milwaukee father of three is fighting deportation after he was accused of writing a threatening letter against former President Donald Trump.
Congresswoman Gwen Moore visited Morales-Reyes at the Dodge County ICE detention facility. She says he's holding up despite his circumstances and describes him as a humble, religious man who simply wants to return to his family and work.
"It's so sardonic the Department of Homeland Security continues to perpetrate this disinformation and I hope it won't taint — I hope that's not the attitude of ICE as they go into the proceedings," Congresswoman Gwen Moore said.
The investigation revealed that Demetric Scott allegedly wrote the threatening letter, hoping to get Morales-Reyes deported before he could testify against Scott in an upcoming robbery trial. Scott was charged Tuesday with identity theft and felony intimidation.
Despite these developments, the Department of Homeland Security has not removed its original May 28 post highlighting Morales-Reyes' arrest, which includes his picture and a copy of the threatening letter.
On Wednesday, DHS issued a statement confirming Morales-Reyes was "no longer under investigation for threats against the president." However, the agency maintains he has a criminal record and is in the country illegally.
Before his arrest, Morales-Reyes had applied for U.S. citizenship through a U-Visa, which is designed for people who have been victims of serious crime.
Morales-Reyes has another immigration hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
