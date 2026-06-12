Horicon and Lomira residents clean up after severe storms hit Dodge County Wednesday

HORICON, Wis. — Residents in Horicon and Lomira are cleaning up and waiting on insurance assessments after severe storms caused widespread destruction across Dodge County Wednesday.

Marcus Aarsvold Horicon and Lomira residents wait on NWS survey and insurance companies as they clean up after severe storms hit Dodge County Wednesday

In Lomira, 40-year-old trees were knocked down, garages were destroyed, and roofs were blown off apartment buildings. Displaced residents from one roofless apartment building were just able to return inside to collect whatever belongings were salvageable.

The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Lomira.

"Wow! Isn't it unbelievable? Yeah."

Marcus Aarsvold Horicon and Lomira residents wait on NWS survey and insurance companies as they clean up after severe storms hit Dodge County Wednesday

In downtown Horicon, entire brick walls were destroyed. On Lake Street, one apartment is now covered with a tarp after a roof blew off a building across the street and crashed into the unit, caving in the living room wall. The resident was not home when the storm hit and has family helping him move belongings out while he waits for his landlord to rebuild.

Horicon's mayor said in a social media post that he believes 85 mile per hour straight line winds blew through town. The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage in Dodge County to determine whether a tornado or straight line winds caused the destruction. That determination has not yet been made.

Residents in both communities say they are exhausted after days of cleanup and are now waiting on insurance assessments before major rebuilding projects can begin.

Marcus Aarsvold Horicon and Lomira residents wait on NWS survey and insurance companies as they clean up after severe storms hit Dodge County Wednesday

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