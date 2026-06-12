Three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin over two days, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin over two days, including one near Kenosha and two in the northern part of the state.

The two EF0 tornadoes on Wednesday struck in Lomira, in Dodge County, and three miles south-southeast of Eden in Fond du Lac County. EF0 tornadoes produce winds up to 85 miles per hour.

A third tornado, an EF1, touched down Thursday, five miles northwest of Kenosha. The first report placed it to the east of Brighton and to the south of Union Grove. E1 tornadoes produce winds up to 100 mph.

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