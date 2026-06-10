Dodge County Sheriff urges residents to avoid downtown Horicon after storm damage

The Dodge County Sheriff is urging people to stay away from downtown Horicon as emergency crews respond to storm damage, including unstable brick buildings and wall collapses on Lake Street.

Danny Boy's Irish Pub

A large emergency response is underway near the corner of Vine and Lake streets, close to Danny Boy's Irish Pub. Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene working to stabilize the fronts of several brick buildings that are not considered structurally sound.

Watch: Lauren Larsen reports live from Horicon:

Downtown Horicon suffers damage during Wednesday's severe storms

A number of walls have collapsed further down Lake Street. Downed trees are also blocking portions of the road, and crews are working to clear the area. Light rain continues to fall in the area.

Danny Boy's Irish Pub

Reporters are on the way to the scene. This story is developing.

Danny Boy's Irish Pub

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