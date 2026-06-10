Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsDodge County

Actions

Dodge County Sheriff urges residents to avoid downtown Horicon after storm damage

Downtown Horicon suffers damage during Wednesday's severe storms
horicon storm damage credit danny boy's irish pub 5.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Dodge County Sheriff is urging people to stay away from downtown Horicon as emergency crews respond to storm damage, including unstable brick buildings and wall collapses on Lake Street.

horicon storm damage credit danny boy's irish pub 1.jpg

A large emergency response is underway near the corner of Vine and Lake streets, close to Danny Boy's Irish Pub. Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene working to stabilize the fronts of several brick buildings that are not considered structurally sound.

Watch: Lauren Larsen reports live from Horicon:

Downtown Horicon suffers damage during Wednesday's severe storms

A number of walls have collapsed further down Lake Street. Downed trees are also blocking portions of the road, and crews are working to clear the area. Light rain continues to fall in the area.

horicon storm damage credit danny boy's irish pub 6.jpg

Reporters are on the way to the scene. This story is developing.

horicon storm damage credit danny boy's irish pub 5.jpg

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo