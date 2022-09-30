'You're going to see manic': Darrell Brooks' mom speaks out ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks begins his trial Monday morning after being charged with 76 counts tied to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Six people were killed during the tragedy: Bill Hospel, Leanna Owen, Jane Kulich, Ginny Sorenson, Tamara Durand, and Jackson Sparks.

Ahead of the trial, Brooks' mom is speaking out in an interview with TMJ4's Bruce Harrison.

Dawn Woods says she knows he committed a terrible crime that day. After a lifetime of bad decisions, she is deeply worried her son made another one by choosing to defend himself in court.

While she believed he had little chance of winning, she is all but certain now that there is no chance.

WATCH: Brooks' mom says she wants her son to have a fair trial.

Woods made her plea as a mother to the court in eight hand-written pages.

"I wanted to help Darrell," Woods said when asked why she decided to write the letter. "He was not mentally capable of presenting himself as his own attorney. I wanted the judge to know that."

Woods agreed to speak with TMJ4 News if we did not show her face. She says she has received threats since her son was accused of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

When asked what led to Brooks' behavior, Woods answered, "His mental illness, not being medicated."

Because of that mental illness, Woods says her son should be in a mental hospital. However, Brooks withdrew his insanity plea earlier this month. This week, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow decided Brooks is articulate and intelligent enough to represent himself.

"He always says, 'Mama, I'm fighting for my life.' And I said, 'I know that baby, but we have to look at reality for what it is,'" Woods said. "I said, 'you did do what they said you did. Even though it wasn't intentional, you did. You're going to have to go to prison.'"

WATCH: Brooks' mom elaborated on whether he ran over his girlfriend deliberately or not.

As for what we can expect at the trial, Woods says it will be manic.

"I hate to say this," Woods said. "You're going to see manic, full-blown. That's what (you are) going to see."

WATCH: Brooks' mom explains her son can not connect with reality when he is manic.

Woods says she will talk to her son before the trial if he calls her.

"I will," she said. "I tried talking to him on Tuesday again."

Woods also reached out to the families impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"I have written a letter to the families," she shared. "And again, I give my condolences. My heart goes out to each of them. I ask God to give them strength. I ask God to give them peace and comfort them."

WATCH: Brooks' mom says you will see mania during court proceedings.

Even if Woods can convince her son to request an attorney, the court has no obligation to grant him one now that he has waived his rights.

TMJ4 News will stream Brooks' trial when it begins with jury selection on Monday.

