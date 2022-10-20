Darrell Brooks trial: State requests to recall witness, Brooks asked to be prepared for opening statements

WAUKESHA — The prosecution fell just short of resting its case Wednesday in the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks is accused of driving an SUV through the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring dozens.

The state had been expected to rest with Brooks' defense beginning Thursday, but that was not the case.

Now, Judge Jennifer Dorow must rule on a motion to call a witness to the stand again. That ruling is expected today, followed by the state resting its case and Brooks taking up his own defense with opening statements.

Watch the Darrell Brooks trial live:

LATEST UPDATES FROM DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: THURSDAY, OCT. 20

No updates yet. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

On Wednesday, jurors left the courtroom to view the red SUV involved in the attack. Brooks did attend that viewing, as well as Judge Dorow and the prosecutors. The media were not allowed to attend.

During yesterday's proceedings, jurors heard from a handful of witnesses who were called to verify the surveillance video provided to investigators. Waukesha Police Officer Kyle becker was also called to the stand. He canvassed a neighborhood for evidence after the attack.

"I located, in that platform area, the grey hooded sweatshirt that had a multicolored design, the same sweatshirt we believe Mr. Brooks was wearing during the parade incident," said Becker.

The state also called a Wisconsin State Patrolman who testified that the red SUV had no problems with its brakes after it was damaged.

Once again, Brooks cross-examined the witnesses at great length. He also continued to interrupt Judge Dorow and made comments, sometimes under his breath, during direct examination by the state.

