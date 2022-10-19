Darrell Brooks trial: State expected to rest its case today

WAUKESHA — Proceedings are scheduled to resume Wednesday in the case of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens.

The state is expected to rest its case Wednesday, days later than initially planned. Jurors will be leaving the courthouse to view the red SUV involved in the incident, and Judge Jennifer Dorow is requiring Brooks' attendance.

That viewing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

Even with the state expected to rest its case today, prosecutors said it's unclear if Brooks will have time to begin presenting his witnesses Wednesday afternoon. His defense may begin on Thursday,

LATEST UPDATES FROM DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Court has not started for the day. Come back to this page for updates.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Tuesday's proceedings began with the state calling back Waukesha Police Detective Jay Carpenter. He interrogated Brooks for hours the day after the parade attack. During the interrogation, he showed Brooks photos of the SUV and asked Brooks to watch videos of the SUV hitting victims. Brooks refused to look.

Brooks repeatedly told detectives he'd cooperate with their questions if they told him what charges he was facing. However, at that time, the charges were still developing.

Brooks was removed from the courtroom Tuesday for interrupting the state's cross-examination of his own first witness. He accused Judge Dorow of making up laws as she goes through the proceedings.

"He was muttering under his breath, clearly showing disrespect for the court and the proceedings. In my opinion, they're baseless objections," said Judge Dorow on the choice to toss Brooks from the courtroom. "[Aim] is to disrupt these proceedings, disrupt the testimony of the witnesses."

The state had allowed Brooks to call a witness before the state had rested its case due to the availability of an interpreter for the witness.

