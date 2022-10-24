Darrell Brooks trial, day 16: Defense expected to rest on Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks' defense is expected to rest on Monday and then the jury will be sent home. Brooks examined his remaining witnesses on Friday.

Brooks is accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year. He faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial.

Brooks has the right to take the stand on Monday. He suggested he may call his mom to testify, which the court will allow. But she needs to be in court by 9 a.m.

On Friday, Brooks got through nine witnesses with many delays. The judge threw him out of court more than once, and even said Mr. Brooks was scaring her.

The judge anticipates jury instructions and deliberation to begin on Tuesday.

Watch our livestream, live blog and trial recap below

WATCH TMJ4'S LIVESTREAM FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL BELOW:

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: MONDAY, OCT. 24

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

RECAP OF COURT PROCEEDINGS FROM FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Darrell Brooks continued to present his defense on Friday, though a blow-up over evidence delayed proceedings and arguing with the judge almost cost him his chance to call more witnesses.

Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment, for killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha parade attack.

Brooks is representing himself after firing his public defenders just days before the trial. He's pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

On Friday, after once again challenging the jurisdiction of the court and frustrating Judge Jennifer Dorow, Brooks called his first witness of the day.

"I noticed a vehicle coming through, where the parade participants were going," said Kevin Poplar. "It was a red vehicle. It was honking its horn."

Brooks had Poplar repeat that he heard the horn, an element Brooks has revisited with many witnesses to indicate that the driver was trying to alert the public.

Direct and cross-examinations during the first two witnesses were fairly brief. But court hit a major road bump when Brooks became upset about the order of his witnesses. The third witness was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of one of his children.

Brooks did call her to the stand. But the state objected when he attempted to introduce evidence — photographs and letters — that had not been admitted during discovery.

"I believe that these photographs are designed to make a suggestion to the jury that [Brooks' ex] is a bad mom," said Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow. As a victim of sexual assault, TMJ4 News has chosen not to identify the witness in name or image.

Brooks attempted to interrupt Wittchow, at which time Wittchow snapped back, "I'm not done."

From that point, Brooks became highly argumentative and began to yell.

"So, let's be accurate, all on the record since you think you know so much," Brooks shouted at the state.

Judge Dorow said she would be sending Brooks to a second courtroom but changed her mind and opted to call an early lunch.

Upon returning to lunch, Judge Dorow shared a personal thought with the court.

"I've presided over dozens and dozens of cases that have gone to trial," she said. "To say that this has been the most challenging of my career would be an understatement."

At one point, Brooks refused to return to the courtroom or call another defense witness. Judge Dorow told him if he did not, he would forfeit his right to call any more witnesses. Brooks proceeded with testimony, calling all of his remaining witnesses on Friday.

From Monday, Judge Dorow also said Brooks has the right to testify. A decision not to testify, she said, cannot be used against him in any way by the jury.

Brooks has also said he may call his mother to testify on his behalf, which the court will allow.

The defense is expected to rest Monday. Judge Dorow plans to begin jury deliberation instructions on Tuesday. That may take all day, she said, but if there's time remaining the state could begin closing arguments on Tuesday as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip