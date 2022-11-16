Darrell Brooks case: More speakers expected Wednesday, Brooks to be sentenced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Witnesses, victims, and Darrell Brooks' family are expected to speak Wednesday during day two of sentencing for the man convicted of killing six and injuring dozens during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade.

In late October, a jury found Brooks guilty of 76 criminal counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin, while each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17.5 years.

District Attorney Sue Opper asked the judge to impose all six mandatory life sentences without the possibility for parole as well as an additional 859 years facing Brooks.

LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DARRELL BROOKS SENTENCING: WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

RECAP OF SENTENCING DAY ONE:

On Tuesday, more than 40 people gave victim-impact statements. Around six of them were under the age of 18.

While some victims and families said they are willing to forgive Brooks, many said they never would. One theme was consistent among the speakers though: everyone asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to hand down the maximum sentence for each count.

David Sorenson, the husband of Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson who was killed in the parade, gave was among the speakers.

"I will continue to struggle with the loss. I am lucky to have family care for me and wrap me in love so that I can start to glue together the shattered life I now have," said Sorenson.

The children of Jane Kulich, another woman killed in the parade, spoke at the sentencing.

"She won't get to see me say my vows or get married to the love of my life," said Jane's daughter Alisha Kulich. "And she won't ever get to see my future kids, and they won't know what it's like to have a grandma who spoils them."

