Brooks' guilty verdict a somber victory for Waukesha parade victims and families

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of killing six and injuring dozens at the Waukesha Christmas parade, prompting some of the victims and their families to react publicly.

"I want to first thing thank the prosecution team. They're the ones that got us to this point," Tyler Pudleiner said.

"I'm very happy with the verdict and that justice has been served today," said Amber Kohnke.

After a nearly monthlong trial, Pudleiner and Kohnke joined the local officials for a press conference following the verdict.

Family of Virginia Sorenson responds to Darrell Brooks guilty verdict

Mike De Sisti/AP A container holding the ashes of Virginia "Ginny" E. Sorenson, one of the Dancing Grannies killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, sits on the ledge between the gallery and the courtroom as the verdict is read during Darrell Brooks trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks represented himself during the trial and is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Pudleiner was injured in the parade while playing the saxophone with the Waukesha South High School concert band. Kohnke's daughter was hurt while performing with her dance team.

Marshall Sorenson also spoke briefly. His mother Virginia was killed while participating in the parade with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

"We've been praying for this day for a long time," Sorenson said while holding a necklace with his mother's ashes inside. "This morning my 5-year-old daughter came up to me and handed me this necklace with my mom's ashes in it, and she told me to take my mom with us to the sentencing. So she was with us today. I just want to thank everyone for what they did today."

"It's been a difficult day. I know that this will give us healing. This is another step forward in this process. We've been resilient all the way through. One of the things that I've said so much throughout this is that we're stronger than him and it's been proven today," Pudleiner added.

Families expressed gratitude to the district attorney, police, and community for rallying behind them.

"It's been amazing to see how wonderful this community has been to pull together for all of those who hurt that night," Kohnke said.

"My mom always used to tell us when we were kids and our family that she always said angels watching over you guys. So I just want to say angels watch over you guys," Sorenson said.

Sorenson and Pudleiner encouraged the community to turn on their blue lights tonight, a reference to the city's show of unity immediately after the attack.

