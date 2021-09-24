Wisconsin readies to administer Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses

MILWAUKEE — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving the OK to give booster shots to millions of Americans, TMJ4 News spoke with local and national health leaders to get a sense of where we're at.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak of Hayat Pharmacy said they've been doing a lot to prepare for this moment.

“We've been extending our hours. We've hired more people to work. We anticipate the demand is going to be higher,” Zaibak said.

Bechara Choucair, Vaccinations Coordinator at The White House, said they've been working for weeks to get prepared.

The booster shot is only available to those who have begun the process with the Pfizer dose of the vaccine. If you do have the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna doses, you're going to have to wait, but it may not be for very long.

"The CDC and the FDA in the coming weeks will make a determination for people who have taken the J&J or the Moderna,” Choucair said.

Dr. Zaibak says he can't wait until even more people come in to get their booster shots.

“It's a journey. Getting rid of this pandemic is a journey,and it's a step closer to being at the end of the tunnel,” Zaibak said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges people to be patient as they await their vaccine booster doses.

