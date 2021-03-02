Wisconsin Pick 'n Save, Metro Market stores to take part in federal COVID-19 vaccines program

Select Kroger stores will be joining the federal COVID-19 vaccines program, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday afternoon.

Roundy's grocery stores, which include Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, will be included in Kroger's part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Currently, Walgreens is the other participant in the state in this program.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake in a press release. “While the amount of vaccine in Wisconsin is increasing, it is still not enough to meet demand. Please continue to be patient, and follow good public health practices like wearing a mask and staying home, while we work with vaccinators across the state to get shots in arms.”

DHS said the federal government plans to ship 2,340 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Kroger and Kroger will then distribute to stores that are not already receiving the vaccines through state allocation.

Kroger has 67 stores in Wisconsin and said it anticipates most of them will receive the vaccines through either allocation.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment.

