Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccine supply, report says

items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
vaccine
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:59:40-05

Research from Bloomberg shows that Wisconsin is ranked among the top states in the nation when it comes to distributing its supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Wisconsin, as of Tuesday morning, currently stands at #3 among all states in terms of percentage of vaccine supply used, with 94.5% of its supply used. North Dakota and New Mexico currently top the list. U.S. territory Guam is on top of the list, currently outpacing all states.

vaccine-progress

The data, compiled by Bloomberg as part of its vaccine distribution tracking efforts, said that more than 76.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States.

A breakdown of the data found that in Wisconsin, 16.7 percent of the state's population have received at least one shot, while 8.9% are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the distribution, Wisconsin residents 65+ were being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers, child care workers, and several other groups were eligible for the vaccine starting March 1. Wisconsin is expected to receive 47,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, the Department of Health Services said.

To see more numbers from Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.