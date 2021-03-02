Wisconsin ranks third in the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccine supply, report says

Research from Bloomberg shows that Wisconsin is ranked among the top states in the nation when it comes to distributing its supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Wisconsin, as of Tuesday morning, currently stands at #3 among all states in terms of percentage of vaccine supply used, with 94.5% of its supply used. North Dakota and New Mexico currently top the list. U.S. territory Guam is on top of the list, currently outpacing all states.

Bloomberg

The data, compiled by Bloomberg as part of its vaccine distribution tracking efforts, said that more than 76.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States.

A breakdown of the data found that in Wisconsin, 16.7 percent of the state's population have received at least one shot, while 8.9% are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the distribution, Wisconsin residents 65+ were being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers, child care workers, and several other groups were eligible for the vaccine starting March 1. Wisconsin is expected to receive 47,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, the Department of Health Services said.

To see more numbers from Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, click here.

