Wisconsin officials 'strongly recommending' required mask wearing in schools

Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 09, 2021
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is now strongly recommending school districts use updated COVID-19 recommendations, including required mask wearing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, for the upcoming school year.

DPI’s updated guidelines urge districts to require masks for all children and adults while indoors, as well as use layered mitigation and prevention measures. DPI defines those measures as "promoting COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students, teachers, and staff; promoting correct mask use; encouraging physical distancing and cohorting; screening testing of students and staff experiencing symptoms; and enhanced cleaning and disinfection."

The new guidelines issued by DPI were created in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s K-12 school guidance, DPI says.

Click here to view DPI's entire recommendations.

“We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school," State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement Monday.

The recommendations come amid a summer surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, propelled by the more contagious delta variant of the virus. On Sunday, the DHS reported the highest weekly average number of confirmed cases since Feb. 4, 2021.

On Monday, a number of area school districts are meeting to decide whether they should roll back to stricter COVID-19 protocols used during the previous school year. You can stay up to date with those updates by clicking here.

