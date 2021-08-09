Schools in southeast Wisconsin that are requiring masks this fall

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the CDC has listed areas of southeast Wisconsin as experiencing ’substantial’ or ‘high’ levels of virus spread.

School districts across the state are discussing if students will be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

In southeast Wisconsin, the following school districts are requiring masks. TMJ4 will add to the list as more districts/colleges announce their plans:

Shorewood: Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside all district facilities.

Milwaukee Public Schools: Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee: UWM says students, employees, and visitors to all UWM campuses must wear masks indoors while sharing a room or common area/space with another person, including classrooms, labs, bathrooms, hallways, lobbies, or waiting areas.

