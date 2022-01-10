Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggests all schools implement a mask mandate

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Santiago Mejia/AP
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:18:50-05

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) sent a letter to all school administrators encouraging them to implement a mask mandate.

The DHS letter outlined steps they could take to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus and keep kids in school. Among those were school-wide mask mandates, setting up schools as vaccination sites, school-based COVID testing, and continuing to quarantine if exposed.

"All students and staff who are able to properly and safely wear a mask should wear one, which will help support continued in-person learning," the letter said.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Dr. Jill Underly, issued a statement agreeing with the DHS.

“I fully support this letter and the strategies it recommends, and I call on all district and school administrators to follow these recommendations," Dr. Underly said.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.