Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggests all schools implement a mask mandate

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) sent a letter to all school administrators encouraging them to implement a mask mandate.

The DHS letter outlined steps they could take to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus and keep kids in school. Among those were school-wide mask mandates, setting up schools as vaccination sites, school-based COVID testing, and continuing to quarantine if exposed.

"All students and staff who are able to properly and safely wear a mask should wear one, which will help support continued in-person learning," the letter said.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Dr. Jill Underly, issued a statement agreeing with the DHS.

“I fully support this letter and the strategies it recommends, and I call on all district and school administrators to follow these recommendations," Dr. Underly said.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Wisconsin.

