Where to get a free COVID-19 test in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to any day since the pandemic began.

On Monday DHS reported the state surpassed 1 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 10,000 people have died from complications caused by the virus since the virus entered Wisconsin in the spring of 2020.

COVID-19 testing has also skyrocketed, with many people wanting to get checked after traveling and visiting family and loved ones over the holidays. Just on Tuesday the Milwaukee Health Department announced police officers will now be stationed at testing sites after receiving reports of line-cutting and other altercations between residents and with testing site staff.

"We are seeing testing numbers unlike anything during the pandemic in the past," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.

Currently, Milwaukee County has a COVID positivity rate of 34% and is averaging more than 1,100 new cases a day.

As the need for testing in Milwaukee County continues to increase, here is a list to make sure you know where and how to get a FREE COVID-19 test yourself:

Free community testing sites in Milwaukee

Northwest Health Center

Location: 7630 W. Mill Road What: Drive-thru garage How: Enter at Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St. When:

Monday & Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 12 - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Southside Health Center

Location: 1639 S. 2rd St. What: Drive-thru heated tent How: North parking lot, enter on 24th St. When:

Monday & Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 12 - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Menomonee Valley Site

Location: 2401 W. St. Paul Ave. What: Drive-thru garage When:

Monday, Wednesday, Fridays: 12 - 6 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.





Community testing sites in Wisconsin

Click HERE to see a full map of testing sites provided by local and tribal health departments or health care providers in Wisconsin. You can use this map to find a testing site near you by selecting the county you live in. It will provide you with location, directions, contact information, hours of operation, and process information.

Free at-home tests

Anyone and everyone in Wisconsin can get a free COVID-19 test through the State of Wisconsin and Vault Medical Services. It is free and allows people to collect their own saliva samples for testing while staying home. Get it by clicking here.

President Joe Biden will require insurance companies to reimburse policyholders for at-home COVID-19 tests.

The president said his requirement will go into effect next week.

The Biden administration is also purchasing 500 million tests that people will be able to request online.

"The federal government is launching a website this month where you can get tests shipped to your home for free, upon your request," Biden said.

Curative COVID-19 mobile testing

You can register HERE For an appointment at multiple locations, though appointments are not necessary. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome.

Here are the locations:

Bradford Beach Parking Lot, 2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

Clas Park (in front of Milwaukee County Courthouse), 901 N. 9th St. Park in courthouse parking garage.

Greenfield Park, 2028 S. 124th St,. West Allis

Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

McGovern Park, 4629 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Mitchell Park, 534 S. Layton Ave.

MKE LGBTQ Center, 315 W. Court St.

Pulaski Park, 1840 N. Pulaski St.

Veteran's Park Parking Lot, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Wilson Park Rec Center Parking Lot, 4001 S. 20th

Milwaukee Public Schools

According to the MPS website, schools will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff when in-person learning continues.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Not only can students and staff make an appointment to get tested at UW locations, but so can community members. Click this link to make your appointment.

Hayat Pharmacy

Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is keeping its doors open for 24 hours starting Jan. 1 as demand for COVID-19 tests increase.

Hayat is located at 807 E. Layton Ave.

To find a Hayat Pharmacy near you for a COVID test, click here. The pharmacy said registering for a test ahead of time will get you through the line quicker.

CVS Pharmacy

There are five CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinics that offer free appointments daily. They also sell test kits to go when available.

Those five locations include:



1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee

7520 West Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa

7550 West Perkins Place, Milwaukee

3030 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee

240 E Hampton Rd, Whitefish Bay

Click HERE to schedule an appointment and for clinic details.

Walgreens Pharmacy

There are multiple Walgreens locations across Milwaukee County where you can get a free COVID-19 testing. Walgreens also sells at-home tests.

Walgreens offer diagnostic lab tests, rapid diagnostic test, and rapid antigen tests.

To find a Walgreens locations near you, click HERE.

Life Change Pharmacy

No appointment needed and no insurance required. Life Change Pharmacy offers same day, rapid results in an hour. There are PCR result within 24 to 72 hours also.

There are two locations for Life Change Pharmacy:

1844 S. 15th St.

7115 W. Capitol Dr.

Sign up HERE or call 414-999-0999.

Life Tree Pharmacy

Walk-ins and online appointments are available to everyone through Life Tree Pharmacy.

Life Tree is located at 8329 Appleton Ave. in Milwaukee.

Click HERE to get started.

Grand Avenue Pharmacies

Grand Avenue Pharmacies are located in Waukesha and Wauwatosa. Testing is done at a first come, first serve basis. They are open daily for free tests..

Waukesha

Where: W229 N1400 Westwood Dr.

When: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wauwatosa

Where: Hart Park

When: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to the city's website to learn the locations and hours of the city's testing sites. Other testing sites in Milwaukee County can be found here.

