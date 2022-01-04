Milwaukee police deployed at COVID-19 testing sites after line-cutting, altercations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers will now be present at the city's COVID-19 testing sites after people tried to cut in line and caused altercations with others waiting in line as well as testing site staff.

The Milwaukee Health Department made the announcement on Tuesday, as the city's testing sites deal with a surge in people trying to get tested for the virus. Since around Christmas TMJ4 News crews have spotted extremely long lines of cars outside facilities.

What's new today is the Milwaukee Health Department described reports it has received of bad behavior at the testing sites, such as line-cutting and other altercations. Such behavior in turn led to the decision to put security in place using Milwaukee police officers. The health department has never voiced such concerns in a public statement before.

The health department said if anyone intentionally cuts in line or tries to cause issues, the person will be asked to move to the end of the line - or leave altogether.

"Lines have been long; uncertainty and stress can cause heightened emotions. The MHD COVID-19 response team has been working as hard as possible to provide free COVID-19 tests to the community," their statement reads.

This isn't the first time MPD has had to protect Milwaukee Health Department workers. Starting in 2020, officers had to accompany health department inspectors during COVID-19 compliance checks after the health department received a death threat. Then-Interim Milwaukee Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said at the time, "Throughout this process, our inspectors have been verbally abused, they have definitely had to have some very difficult conversations, and those conversations have not been happy."

The health department added on Tuesday that since Dec. 20, they have administered almost 16,000 COVID-19 PCR tests at their testing facilities. Those are the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site.

"The Milwaukee Health Department genuinely appreciates the respect the vast majority of Milwaukeeans have shown to one another throughout this pandemic. Please continue to be kind, respectful, and understanding," the department said in their statement.

As of Dec. 30, the health department's COVID-19 dashboard describes case burden as "extremely transmissible," with about 571 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Percent positively is also described as extreme with a rate of 23.8 percent of tests coming back positive.

Head to the city's website to learn the locations and hours of the city's testing sites. Other testing sites in Milwaukee County can be found here.

