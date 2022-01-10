List: Where to get N95 and KN95 masks in southeast Wisconsin

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across Wisconsin, some cities, like Milwaukee, are handing out N95 masks to help slow the spread.

The FDA has said that these types of masks are more effective than cloth and surgical masks. Here is where you can get N95 and KN95 masks across southeastern Wisconsin. Please be aware that supply of these masks at any retailer is subject to change.

Milwaukee (All masks are free)



Northwest Health Center, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7630 W. Mill Rd

Southside Health Center, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1639 S. 23rd St

Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Site, Mondays/Wednesday/Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday 9 a.m to 3 p.m., 2401 W. St. Paul Ave

Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) Central, Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 9 am.m to 5 p.m., 814 W. Wisconsin Ave

MPL Atkinson, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1960. W. Atkinson Ave

MPL Bay View, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave

MPL Capitol, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3969 N. 74th St.

MPL Center Street, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2727 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

MPL East, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2320 N. Cramer St.

MPL Good Hope, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7715 Good Hope Rd.

MPL Marin Luther King, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 310 W. Locust St.

MPL Mitchell Street, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

MPL Tippecanoe, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3912 S. Howell Ave.

MPL Villard Square, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5190 N. 35th St.

MPL Washington Park, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

MPL Zablocki, Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave

Online Retailers



In-Store/Online Purchase



