Waukesha County closes Expo Center vaccination clinic Wednesday

The Waukesha County Expo Center will officially close on Wednesday as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Waukesha County Expo Center announced in April that it would not schedule any new COVID-19 vaccine first-doses and will end operations once all scheduled second vaccine doses are administered. It has now a standby list for those who are interested in vaccines.

"The purpose of having the Standby List is Waukesha County Public Health is once a vial of the Moderna vaccine is opened, all vaccine doses need to be used from that vial within a short window of time," the county health department says. "The goal of Waukesha County Public Health is to get as many people vaccinated as there are vaccine doses, without wasting one dose."

The center will close its clinic at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Our healthcare-system partners Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and ProHealth Care have taken extraordinary measures to make vaccines accessible to all eligible residents,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow back in April. “The collaboration between these providers is historic and can now meet the vaccination needs of the community. This allows Waukesha County to focus on mitigation and recovery.”

“Access to safe and effective vaccines is an Ascension Wisconsin priority and critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and keeping people healthy. The COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to save thousands of lives and we appreciate Waukesha County’s continued collaborative efforts to protect the health of our community,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We encourage everyone who is eligible, to get their COVID-19 vaccine to help protect not just themselves, but their loved ones, friends and neighbors so we can get back to the things we miss and love.”

According to the Department of Health Services, 50 percent of Waukesha County residents had received one dose of a COVID-19, while 44% had completed the vaccine series.

