Waukesha to close Expo Center vaccination site once 60% of population vaccinated

The Waukesha County Expo Center will not schedule any new COVID-19 vaccine first-doses and will end operations once all scheduled second vaccine doses are administered.

Additionally, Waukesha County will begin transitioning vaccination operations from public health to local healthcare systems’ clinics and pharmacies once 60 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.

The final clinic is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 19.

“Our healthcare-system partners Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and ProHealth Care have taken extraordinary measures to make vaccines accessible to all eligible residents,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “The collaboration between these providers is historic and can now meet the vaccination needs of the community. This allows Waukesha County to focus on mitigation and recovery.”

As of Tuesday, April 20, 299,900 vaccines have been administered in Waukesha County. About 45.7 percent of Waukesha County’s total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Access to safe and effective vaccines is an Ascension Wisconsin priority and critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and keeping people healthy. The COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to save thousands of lives and we appreciate Waukesha County’s continued collaborative efforts to protect the health of our community,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We encourage everyone who is eligible, to get their COVID-19 vaccine to help protect not just themselves, but their loved ones, friends and neighbors so we can get back to the things we miss and love.”

