Vaccine clinic opens at Summerfest grounds

Milwaukee's newest vaccine clinic opened at an iconic spot on Tuesday: the Summerfest grounds.

The site has been most famously a destination for music and festivals, but the guest services building will host COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and some Saturdays.

"I am super excited I've had a couple of friends already got it because I am in foodservice and so I have other friends in the industry," said Jamie Rogneby as she waited in line for her appointment.

"Good I'm just ready to get it done because I want to get the next one done," said Kali Andersen who drove up from Racine for her shot.

The clinic is in partnership with Pick 'n Save and Kroger Health.

So far, state data showed more than 29 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that's more than 1.7 million people. It also showed 17 percent or just over 1 million of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated.

People we talked with here happened to work in the food industry and say getting vaccinated and continuing to wear face masks makes them feel safe.

One woman said the location made it easier for her to get a shot

"I was like oh that's super close enough to where I'm from and where I live. I can walk there or take a bus which is super helpful because I don't have a car," said Rogneby.

The clinic will be open twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can make an appointment online at picknsave.com/covidvaccine or call (866) 211-5320.

