U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo pushing back dates to return to downtown offices

Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 05, 2021
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo are pushing back dates when their employees will return to offices in downtown Milwaukee.

U.S. Bank, based in Minneapolis, says it is pushing the date back until late fall or winter, while San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is pushing it back until Oct. 4, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The change of plans comes as the surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant continues in the Milwaukee area and across the country.

U.S. Bank has about 3,700 employees in southeastern Wisconsin, and many work at the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee. Wells Fargo had about 850 employees in the region as of last August, the BizJournal reports.

Wells Fargo previously wanted employees back in the office on Sept. 7. U.S. Bancorp, the parent company of U.S. Bank, previously said it wanted to gradually bring workers back over the summer with doors opening to everyone by Sept. 7.

