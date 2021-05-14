U.S. Bank planning to bring employees back to Milwaukee office by this fall

MILWAUKEE — One of the biggest employers in the Milwaukee area, U.S. Bancorp, is preparing to bring workers back to its downtown office.

The Minneapolis-based company, which is the parent company of U.S. Bank, sent an internal memo laying out its plan to gradually bring back staff to the office, after months of mostly working from home, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

As TMJ4 News reported Thursday, a new study by the Downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District shows just about 20 percent of the Milwaukee area’s office staff is back to in-person work, while the rest remain virtual at home.

The survey, which included 73 of the city’s largest employers, found that 112,000 Milwaukee area workers lost their jobs when the pandemic hit Wisconsin. Since then, the survey found about half of those jobs have returned.

U.S. Bancorp's memo lays out its plan as follows, as the BizJournal reports:

Managing Committee (a 14-member group of C-level executives and other top managers) will return in mid-June, if they're not back already

Senior Leadership Group will return July 6

Senior vice presidents and above who aren’t in those two groups will return Aug. 2

The bank plans to open the doors for everyone else to come back onsite on Sept. 7

U.S. Bank has about 3,700 workers in the Milwaukee area - many of whom work at the U.S. Bank Center tower in downtown Milwaukee, according to the BizJournal.

