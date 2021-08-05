Wisconsin sees largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since January

On Thursday, Wisconsin saw the largest jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases since January.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services logged 1,566 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day leap since Jan. 22, 2021. Cases have been spiraling upwards, the majority of which are the highly contagious delta variant, since late June.

As of Wednesday, 7-day average number of cases per day increased to 1,000 cases across Wisconsin, the highest average recorded since early February.

Health officials also recorded 388 hospitalizations connected to the virus on Thursday, the highest that number has been since February.

The good news is that Thursday was the second day in a row more than 7,000 people got their first vaccine dose. Just over 52 percent of eligible Wisconsin residents are partially vaccinated, while about 49 percent are fully vaccinated, DHS numbers show.

In Milwaukee County, 50.7 percent of residents are partially vaccinated, while 47.1 percent have completed the vaccination series.

The majority of health care systems in the state have set deadlines requiring employees be vaccinated. State workers are now required to wear masks indoors, while City of Milwaukee residents are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks while in public, indoor areas. Several area school districts and universities are also requiring masks indoors, and Marquette University is requiring students be vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

A total of 7,453 people have died from conditions linked to the coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.

