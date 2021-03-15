Those eligible can now receive COVID-19 vaccine at UW-Milwaukee clinic

MILWAUKEE — Eligible people will now be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at UW-Milwaukee's new clinic, starting Tuesday.

The clinic is a partnership between UWM, Advocate Aurora Health and the City of Milwaukee Health Department. Anyone eligible to get the vaccine can schedule an appointment - including people 65 and older, educators and child care staff, essential health care workers, and some public-facing essential workers.

The clinic is staffed by Advocate Aurora Health workers and aims to vaccinate residents of Milwaukee and the surrounding area who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Make an appointment here. The link to the form will work only when doses are available.

The clinic is on the second floor of the UWM Student Union, at 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage. The entrance is off East Kenwood Boulevard. Bring your parking ticket to the vaccination clinic, where it will be validated.

After you receive your shot, you are required to stay at the clinic for at least 15 minutes of observation. Once you receive your first dose, an appointment for your second dose will be automatically scheduled.

